Europa: 5 Things To Know About Jupiter's 4Th Largest Moon
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>Europa, one of Jupiter's largest moons, is a frozen world with a subsurface ocean. It intrigues scientists as a possible home for alien life due to its water, heat, and essential elements</strong></p><img><p><strong>Hidden Ocean World</strong></p><p>Europa hides a vast saltwater ocean beneath its icy crust-possibly twice the volume of all Earth's oceans combined.</p><p><strong>Potential for Life</strong></p><p>With water, energy, and key chemicals, Europa may offer one of the best chances to find extraterrestrial life in our solar system.</p><img><p><strong>Ice-Covered Surface</strong></p><p>Europa's surface is a shell of ice, crisscrossed by cracks and ridges, hinting at a geologically active world below.</p><p><strong>Europa Clipper Mission</strong></p><p>Launched by NASA in October 2024, the Europa Clipper will explore whether Europa's ocean can support life.</p><img><p><strong>Tidal Heating</strong></p><p>Gravitational pull from Jupiter creates tidal flexing in Europa, warming its interior and possibly keeping its ocean in liquid form.</p>
