Europa: 5 Things To Know About Jupiter's 4Th Largest Moon

Europa, one of Jupiter's largest moons, is a frozen world with a subsurface ocean. It intrigues scientists as a possible home for alien life due to its water, heat, and essential elements

Hidden Ocean World

Europa hides a vast saltwater ocean beneath its icy crust-possibly twice the volume of all Earth's oceans combined.

Potential for Life

With water, energy, and key chemicals, Europa may offer one of the best chances to find extraterrestrial life in our solar system.

Ice-Covered Surface

Europa's surface is a shell of ice, crisscrossed by cracks and ridges, hinting at a geologically active world below.

Europa Clipper Mission

Launched by NASA in October 2024, the Europa Clipper will explore whether Europa's ocean can support life.

Tidal Heating

Gravitational pull from Jupiter creates tidal flexing in Europa, warming its interior and possibly keeping its ocean in liquid form.