Kerala Bypoll: Why PV Anvar's Candidature Heats Up Nilambur Contest

Nilambur: PV Anvar will contest from Nilambur and is expected to file the nomination papers on Monday, June 2. The decision comes after the Trinamool Congress national leadership granted him permission to contest and allotted the party symbol. Anvar preferred to contest with the auto-rickshaw symbol, but the leadership insisted on using the party symbol. He has obtained a no-dues certificate, a document required for former MLAs to contest again, from the Legislative Assembly Secretariat. The by-election was triggered after Anvar, who was an independent MLA linked to the Left Democratic Front (LDF), resigned over differences with the Pinarayi Vijayan administration.

Setback for Congress?

In case Anvar decides to stick with this decision and contest in the election, it might be a big blow to the United Democratic Front (UDF). The announcement was made a day after Anvar said he would not join the UDF led by VD Satheesan, opting out of the Nilambur by-election. He had met Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in intervening hours of Saturday and Sunday. This meeting had taken place after Anvar indicated his interest to contest. Rahul urged Anvar to join forces to defeat the 'Pinarayi regime'.

DYFI State Secretary VK Sanoj mocked the UDF over Rahul Mankoottathil's meeting with Anvar. Sanoj said that Satheesan's disciple went to plead with Anvar out of fear of defeat. He demanded that the UDF should reveal why the two leaders met. Sanoj questioned whether the visit, disguised in plain clothes, was intended to help Anvar, who claimed he lacked enough funds.

However, UDF leaders have reacted cautiously, and not provoking Anvar. Opposition leader VD Satheesan had publicly dismissed Rahul Mamkootathil's midnight visit to PV Anvar's house. Satheesan, stating that he had not authorized anyone to hold discussions, clarified that the UDF leadership had decided that Anvar was a closed chapter. He added that what Rahul did was wrong and that he would not ask for an explanation, but would reprimand him.

Rahul clarified that he would not speak against the Congress leadership, and that he holds no grudges.“Why are CPM leaders so concerned about the meeting? Is the person they have been supporting for nine years unsuitable for a meeting? It's the CPM that fears defeat, not the Congress,” he said. Some leaders believe VD Satheesan's strategic silence was effective while the Muslim League, who is a key player in Malappuram, feels Satheesan mishandled the situation.

Anvar looks to retain seat

Anvar had expressed his disappointment with the UDF's handling of his resignation and subsequent discussions about his political future. He accused certain UDF leaders of prioritizing personal gain over the party's success and criticized their focus on potential chief ministerial candidates rather than defeating the LDF. He also spoke on the controversy surrounding Aryadan Shoukath's stalled film Varthamanam and its impact on the Muslim community's support for UDF.

Anvar further criticized Shoukath's stance on the Sabarimala issue and his criticism of the Panakkad Thangals, suggesting these actions have alienated Hindu and Muslim voters. He questioned why he should support a candidate likely to lose and reiterated his earlier criticisms of VD Satheesan's leadership. Anvar alleged that Satheesan is influenced by Pinarayi Vijayan and has failed to address important issues. He also accused Satheesan of not opposing the appointment of Ajith Kumar as DGP and the reinstatement of Sujith Das.

Anvar accused Swaraj of seeking Muslim support by talking about Kashmir and Gaza but remaining silent on local Muslim issues. He said ordinary party workers in Nilambur will not forget what Swaraj said against VS Achuthanandan, who had dismissed it earlier while calling it a Congress ploy. Meanwhile, Swaraj said that everyone has the right to contest in a democracy, adding that Anvar's candidacy was not a matter of concern for the LDF.