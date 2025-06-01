News Wrap This Week: COVID-19 Cases In India Touch 3,700, Elon Musk Exits DOGE, Bangladesh Election, More

MENAFN - Live Mint) In the News Wrap This Week, we have US billionaire Elon Musk stepping down as the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE); new developments related to Trump tariffs; mock drills conducted in parts of India under 'Operation Shield', India urging Bangladesh to hold 'inclusive, free, fair' polls; and rising COVID-19 cases.

Here are top news in brief:COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health's data showed on Sunday that 363 more COVID-19 cases were reported across India in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's active cases tally to 3,758.

Civil defence exercises or mock drills were conducted across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir under “Operation Shield” on May 31. These exercises were last conducted across the nation on 7 May amid India-Pakistan tensions along the borders.

Elon Musk exits DOGE

Tesla CEO Elon Mus announced his departure from the Trump administration early Thursday. In a post on X, the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said,“...my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led Delhi government completed its first 100 days of governance in the national capital on Saturday, May 31. On the occasion, the Delhi government released a 'workbook', highlighting important public welfare initiatives launched so far under Rekha Gupta's chief ministership.

Bangladesh election

Bangladesh's chief advisor Muhammad Yunus has assured that the nationwide polls will take place between December 2025 and June 2026, even as political parties continue to pressure him to set a poll date.

Amid the calls for Bangladesh elections , India urged the neighbouring country to hold an inclusive, free, and fair election at an early date to ascertain the people's will and mandate.

Court ruling on Trump tariffs

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US Court of International Trade's order to block import tariffs was "so wrong" and "so political."

The US President's statement came as a US trade court had this week blocked his "Liberation Day" import tariffs from going into effect. However, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington said it was pausing the lower court's ruling, and ordered the plaintiffs in the cases to respond by June 5 and the administration by June 9..

US President Donald Trump announced that he would double steel tariffs from 25% to 50%, from next week onwards, while promoting the partnership between Japan's Nippon Steel and US Steel.

Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump wrote,“It is my great honour to raise the Tariffs on steel and aluminium from 25% to 50%, effective Wednesday, June 4th. Our steel and aluminum industries are coming back like never before. This will be yet another BIG jolt of great news for our wonderful steel and aluminum workers. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Am video showing Brigitte Macron apparently shoving the French President Emmanuel Macron's face as they landed in Vietnam for their tour.

In the video, French President Emmanuel Macron was seen standing in the vestibule adjoining the boarding gate, communicating with his wife Brigitte Macron, who was inside the cabin.

As security officials open the gate, the President's wife's hand suddenly appeared from the doorway, which shoved his face away in a gesture that appeared to be an aggressive display.