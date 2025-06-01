Celebrate Eid At Radisson Blu Dhaka

Dhaka: Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden invites guests to celebrate Eid al-Adha. With a grand buffet, exclusive staycation offers, vibrant live food stations, and poolside leisure, the hotel promises to be an ideal destination to enjoy Eid in the capital.

Celebrate Eid with their special Eid Blish Pass this year. At BDT 1000 net, guests can unlock exclusive perks and redeem full amount at ChitChat Deli Café on all things sweet, spicy and coffee. This Golden Eid Pass allows guests to redeem 100 percent at purchases above the redeemable amount from ChitChat Deli Café.

Guests are also invited to indulge in a lavish Eid dinner buffet at BDT 6,300 net per person. Buy One Get One free offer is available. The buffet features a diverse selection of international and local dishes including roast lamb leg, Mongolian beef, mutton biryani, seafood thermidor, and an extensive dessert station boasting over 20 varieties such as gulab jamun, tiramisu, pistachio opera, and many more.

Moreover, the Chit Chat live station offers delicious delicacies such as chicken chap with paratha and homemade mutton singara.

Make Eid more relaxing with the hotel's Eid Rejoice Staycation package, offering three curated room packages starting from BDT 9500++ per night.

Packages include benefits such as: buffet breakfast and dinner (select packages), access to the swimming pool and gym, 20 percent discount on dining, spa, and laundry, flexible check-in/out options, and special rates for children.

Their Dip and Delight offer provides an ideal balance of recreation and refreshment. After a swim, guests can enjoy specially priced combo meals like poolshine club sandwich with fried and water melon juice on the side, fish and chips with mango juice or penne arrabiata with orange juice, along with 10 percent discount at Chit Chat Café on all payment method.

T