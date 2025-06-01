Dry And Warm Weather Expected In Baku On July 2
Temperatures in Baku will range from 19–22°C at night to 27–32°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 755 mm Hg to 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 50–60% at night and 35–45% during the day.
In the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will generally be dry. However, rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in some northern and western districts by evening. In certain areas, short-term downpours and hail are also possible. Light fog is expected in mountainous areas during the night and early morning. A moderate westerly wind will occasionally strengthen during the day in some places.
Temperatures in the lowlands will range from 17–22°C at night to 31–36°C during the day, while in the mountains, it will be 10–15°C at night and 20–25°C during the day.
