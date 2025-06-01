Chairman Of Azerbaijan's Diaspora Committee Meets With Azerbaijani Community In Belgium

MENAFN - AzerNews) Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Fuad Muradov, has met with members of the Azerbaijani community in Belgium,reports, citing Committee.

The meeting was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. It began with the national anthem of Azerbaijan and a moment of silence in honor of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In his speech, Chairman Muradov emphasized that“the purposeful and successful diaspora policy pursued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev is clearly reflected in the activities of Azerbaijani communities abroad.”

He noted that Azerbaijanis living overseas have become significantly more active in the aftermath of the country's historic victory, particularly in areas such as information campaigns, diplomatic outreach, and lobbying efforts.

Participants were briefed on systematically implemented projects aimed at strengthening unity among Azerbaijanis worldwide.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Vagif Sadigov, praised the meeting, expressing appreciation for the community's growing contributions to diaspora activities.

Representatives of several diaspora organizations-including the “Fireland” Azerbaijani Union, the Belgian Azerbaijani Federation (BAF), the“MADANI” Cultural, Sports, Intellectual Solidarity and Opportunities Platform,“Radio Octo,” the“BUTAM” Azerbaijani Cultural Association, and the Heritage-Azerbaijan Belgian Student Association-shared updates on their work and presented new proposals. They emphasized the importance of modern platforms in fostering a stronger, more effective, and united diaspora, and welcomed the continuation of such meetings.

Questions from attendees were addressed during the event.

As part of the program, Ayhan Demirci, Chairman of the Belgium-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, was awarded the“Medal for Service in Diaspora Activities” by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event also included the appointment of a new coordinator for Belgium under the Netherlands-Belgium Azerbaijani Coordination Council.

The artistic segment of the gathering featured traditional Azerbaijani music and dance performances by children and youth, receiving enthusiastic applause from the audience.