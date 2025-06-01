403
Zarqa's Commercial Exports Exceed JD 42.5 Million In May
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Zarqa, June 1 (Petra)-- The total value of commercial exports (re-exports) from Zarqa city reached JD 42,586,837 in May, as reported by Hussein Shreim, President of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce.
Shreim indicated that vehicles and automotive parts topped the list of exported items, followed by construction materials and sanitary ware, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, food products, clothing, jewelry, electronics and electrical appliances, as well as home and office furniture and stationery.
He also highlighted that the Chamber and its office in the free zone issued 404 certificates of origin during the same month, according to official statistics.
