Roy Rana Takes Helm Of Jordan Basketball In Dual Head Coach & GM Role

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) – The Jordan Basketball Federation (JBF) has appointed veteran Canadian coach Roy Rana to a pivotal dual role as the new General Manager of Basketball Operations and Head Coach of the men's national team.The 56-year-old Rana has already assumed his duties. His immediate focus will be leading the national team, known as "Al-Nashama," at this summer's FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Simultaneously, he will spearhead a comprehensive overhaul of Jordan's entire basketball program."It's a great honor to lead Jordan in the Asia Cup, and it's an immediate challenge we're taking very seriously," Rana said in a statement. "I'm committed to working closely with the federation, players, and coaches to rebuild the foundation of basketball in this country."He elaborated on his long-term goals, aiming to establish "a unified, innovative, high-performance culture across all levels for men and women, in both 5x5 and 3x3, from the professional ranks to the community." He added, "The Asia Cup is our first major test, but our vision is much broader."JBF President Ahmad Al-Hanandeh welcomed the appointment, describing it as a key part of a long-term strategy to build on past successes. "This move is a pillar of our comprehensive plan to elevate the game in Jordan," Hanandeh stated, pledging the federation's full support.The JBF concluded by reaffirming its commitment to the sport's development, expressing confidence that Rana's expertise will drive both immediate results and long-term, sustainable growth for basketball in the Kingdom.