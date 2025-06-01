403
Awqaf Minister Inspects Jordanian Pilgrims' Accommodations In Makkah
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Makkah, June 1 (Petra) --Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Al-Khalayleh continued his field visits in Makkah on Saturday evening, inspecting hotels in the Al-Jaroul and Al-Ma'la areas where Jordanian pilgrims are staying.
Pilgrims expressed appreciation for the services provided, highlighting the quality of food, accommodations, and overall care. Many thanked the minister personally for the efforts made to ensure their comfort.
Accompanied by members of the media delegation, Al-Khalayleh listened to feedback from pilgrims and instructed both administrative and guidance teams to remain responsive to their needs and address any concerns swiftly.
In remarks delivered during the tour, Al-Khalayleh reassured the public that all Jordanian pilgrims are in good health and that all necessary services are fully available. He emphasized that the Ministry's staff are actively engaged on the ground to support the pilgrims throughout their stay.
He also advised pilgrims to avoid unnecessary exertion in the heat and to rest in preparation for the main days of Hajj.
The minister noted that ministry teams are already on-site in Arafat, preparing the camps to welcome Jordanian pilgrims on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah, when the pilgrimage rituals officially begin.
