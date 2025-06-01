Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
French Authority: Deaths, Injuries Reported After Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Celebrations


2025-06-01 06:02:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, June 1 (KUNA) -- French authorities said on Sunday that two deaths were reported and several injuries occurred amid celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League win.
Citing security sources, BFMTV indicated that a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old youth died during celebrations of the French team win, while hundreds of people including civilians, police officers, and firefighters were reported injured.
Damage to public and private properties had also occurred due to celebratory riots.
Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club's history, beating rivals Inter Milan by 5-0 goals in the final match held in Munich. (end)
