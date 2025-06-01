Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Crown Prince On 1St Anniversary In Office

2025-06-01 06:02:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has addressed a message of congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary in office.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal, addressing His Highness the Crown Prince, stated, "I seize this opportunity, dear for myself and the people of the gracious homeland, to laud your giving march for serving our dear homeland, with faithfulness and devotion, where Your Highness earned our appreciation, pride and praise and love of the people of Kuwait."
He wished His Highness the Crown Prince lasting good health and wellbeing, praying to His Almighty (Allah) to guide "Our steps for what is good for our homeland and its promotion, crown efforts of the citizens with success and distinctiveness to promote the civil process through attaining more of the aspired development achievements and safeguard the bounties of security, safety and prosperity."
His Highness the Crown Prince replied to His Highness the Amir's message, expressing deep gratitude and appreciation for his true sentiments, sincere prayers, deep amity and kindness, of which I am proud of and praise highly."
He expressed identical rhetoric of kindness to His Highness the Amir, re-affirming the pledge to pursue the service for the dear homeland, generously, backed by the faithful citizens.
He hoped that all aspirations might be attained for the dear homeland's prosperity and promotion, inspired by "Your sagacious leadership with respect of resolve and determination, enlightened with your well purposed vision, may (His Almighty) Allah protect you so Kuwait Flag remains aloft, an icon of pride and glory." (end)
rk


MENAFN01062025000071011013ID1109621368

