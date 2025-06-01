Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Welcomes First Floating Natural Gas Platform

2025-06-01 05:43:15
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s pioneering floating facility for natural gas extraction, named Osman Gazi, made its arrival on Saturday at Filyos Port, situated along the Black Sea coast in Zonguldak.

This significant milestone marks a new chapter in Türkiye’s energy sector, enhancing offshore gas production capabilities.

The colossal platform commenced its voyage from the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul on May 29, a date that also commemorates the 572nd anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul.

The send-off ceremony was graced by the presence of President Erdogan and the minister of energy and natural resources, and the vessel journeyed through the iconic Istanbul Strait.

Boasting a daily processing capability of 10.5 million cubic meters and a transfer potential of 10 million cubic meters, Osman Gazi is set to double the region’s natural gas output, pushing Black Sea production to 20 million cubic meters per day.

This advancement represents a substantial step in achieving energy independence and supply reliability for the country.

The production platform is projected to provide sufficient natural gas to satisfy the energy requirements of approximately 8 million homes across Türkiye.

It will remain operational in the region for the next two decades, signifying a long-term commitment to offshore energy development.

Designed to support 140 crew members, the platform spans 298.5 meters in length, 56 meters in width, and has a depth of 29.5 meters.

It is scheduled to commence full-scale operations by mid-2026, further bolstering Türkiye’s energy infrastructure.

