Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Discusses Syria, Gaza Situation with Qatar, Hamas

2025-06-01 05:30:06
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s foreign minister engaged in separate urgent phone discussions on Thursday with Qatar’s prime minister and leaders of Hamas’ political bureau, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Hakan Fidan connected with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during which they addressed the escalating situations in both Gaza and Syria.

In another call, Fidan focused on ongoing diplomatic efforts with Hamas to push for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Since October 2023, the Israeli military has rejected international ceasefire appeals and continued a severe offensive in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 54,200 Palestinians—predominantly women and children.

Humanitarian groups have issued grave warnings about famine threatening the enclave’s population exceeding 2 million residents.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Additionally, Israel faces a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice related to its actions against civilians in the territory.

