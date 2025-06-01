403
Ukraine Urges Russia to Commit to Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Kyiv remains open to resuming peace negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, but highlighted that Moscow must first present its memorandum detailing ceasefire terms in advance, as had been previously arranged.
“We want to end the war this year and are ready to discuss a ceasefire – whether for 30, 50, or 100 days,” Sybiha declared during a joint media briefing in Kyiv alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
He underlined that Ukraine expects the upcoming meeting to be constructive, and for that to happen, Russia’s documentation must be ready.
Sybiha pointed out that Ukraine had endorsed a ceasefire initiative led by the United States and now anticipates a firm and straightforward answer from Moscow.
“The ball is in Russia’s court. They must say ‘yes’ to a ceasefire if they are serious about just, comprehensive and sustainable peace,” he asserted.
The Ukrainian diplomat also mentioned that Russia had pledged to provide the ceasefire document to the U.S. and now must honor that pledge to ensure the June 2 discussions in Istanbul are “substantive and objective.”
Reaffirming Ukraine’s dedication to diplomatic efforts, Sybiha reiterated via X that the country is prepared to enter a long-term truce and pursue meaningful dialogue, while calling on Russia to embrace an unconditional cessation of hostilities.
“Ukraine is ready to cease fire for a durable period of time in order to stop the killing and make diplomacy effective. Russia must agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire as well,” he stated, while acknowledging Türkiye’s efforts in promoting peace.
He concluded by stressing that if Russia does not display a sincere commitment to peace, global pressure must intensify.
“As long as Moscow continues to reject ceasefire and meaningful peace efforts, the international pressure on it must continue to mount,” he remarked.
