Turkish Foreign Minister Plans Visit to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to visit Ukraine on May 29-30, following an invitation from his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, according to diplomatic sources.
This visit aims to strengthen the ongoing dialogue between the two countries.
During his trip, Fidan is anticipated to hold meetings with prominent Ukrainian leaders, including Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Premier Denys Shmyhal.
He will also engage in bilateral discussions with senior officials such as Sybiha, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
Notably, Umerov led the Ukrainian delegation in the direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia held in Istanbul on May 16, 2025, the sources noted.
The agenda for the talks includes exploring avenues to enhance the bilateral partnership, particularly in areas like commerce, energy, defense, and security.
These efforts build upon the strategic alliance already established between Ankara and Kyiv, aiming to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.
Fidan will reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to upholding Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.
He is also expected to emphasize the escalating detrimental consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stressing the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to end the hostilities and to achieve a fair and lasting peace.
Furthermore, Fidan is likely to express Türkiye's willingness to continue facilitating dialogue, as it has done previously, by hosting future peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.
He will also indicate Ankara’s readiness to contribute to Ukraine's post-conflict reconstruction and stress the critical importance of safeguarding navigation security in the Black Sea region.
