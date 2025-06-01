Amiri Diwan Announces Eid Al-Adha Holiday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announced that on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Adha, the Eid holiday will be as follows:

First: For Ministries, other government agencies, public bodies and institutions, the holiday begins on Thursday, June 5, 2025, and ends on Monday, June 9, 2025, with employees returning to work on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.



Second: For Qatar Central Bank, banks and financial institutions subject to the supervision of the Bank, and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, the Governor of Qatar Central Bank shall determine the start and end dates of the holiday.