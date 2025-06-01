Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amiri Diwan Announces Eid Al-Adha Holiday

Amiri Diwan Announces Eid Al-Adha Holiday


2025-06-01 05:10:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announced that on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Adha, the Eid holiday will be as follows:

First: For Ministries, other government agencies, public bodies and institutions, the holiday begins on Thursday, June 5, 2025, and ends on Monday, June 9, 2025, with employees returning to work on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Read Also
  • Official holidays to be followed in Qatar approved: Gazette
  • Al Khor Park emerges as popular destination during Eid holidays
  • Summer outdoor work restrictions take effect in Qatar today

Second: For Qatar Central Bank, banks and financial institutions subject to the supervision of the Bank, and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, the Governor of Qatar Central Bank shall determine the start and end dates of the holiday.

MENAFN01062025000063011010ID1109621309

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search