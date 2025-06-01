Jordan To Participate In 113Th International Labour Conference In Geneva

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) – Minister of Labour Khaled Bakar is leading a high-level Jordanian delegation to the 113th Session of the International Labour Conference, set to take place in Geneva from June 2 to 13, 2025. The delegation includes representatives from the government, employers, and workers, reflecting Jordan's commitment to inclusive dialogue on labour issues.According to a statement from the Ministry of Labour on Sunday, the conference will bring together delegates from the International Labour Organization's 187 member states to tackle a broad spectrum of pressing and long-standing challenges in the world of work.Key discussions will revolve around the ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo's report, which focuses on the critical intersection of employment, rights, and economic growth. The agenda also includes debates on emerging workplace risks such as biological hazards, the evolving landscape of platform-based work, and initial talks on setting new international labour standards in this area.Participants will also explore innovative strategies to transition workers from the informal to the formal economy, an issue of growing global importance.Joining Bakar are several notable figures, including Senator Issa Murad, Chair of the Senate's Labour and Social Development Committee; Senators Fadel Al-Hmoud and Sharhabeel Al-Madi;Chairman of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir, President of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions, Khaled Al-Fanatsah, along with his deputy, Khaled Abu Marjoub, and several union leaders.