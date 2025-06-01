Iran Wants IAEA To Reflect Realities FM
According to him, the IAEA's reflection of reality will prevent some parties from abusing this international organization to advance their political goals against Iran.
Araghchi added that Iran is continuously cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency and is carrying out its nuclear activities under the agency's supervision and within the framework of the safeguards agreement, with no diversion of nuclear materials and its own activities.
The Iranian minister said that Iran wants IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to announce Iran's cooperation with the IAEA at the next meeting of the agency's board of directors next week. Because any political step can lead to negative consequences. Iran will respond appropriately to any inappropriate action by the European parties. As a negative consequence, those parties who use the agency to advance their political plans against Iran bear responsibility.
The phone call discussed Iran's indirect negotiations with the US, the lifting of sanctions against Iran, as well as the latest IAEA report on Iran.
To note, the IAEA said in its latest report that Iran had 408.6 kilograms of 60 percent enriched uranium as of May 17, 2024. The 60 percent enriched uranium stockpile increased by 133.8 kilograms compared to the February report. The report considered this level of enrichment to be a short technical step towards 90 percent enrichment (considered weapons-grade). The agency called on Iran to cooperate fully and effectively.
