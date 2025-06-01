Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went down by $0.38 (0.56 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $66.91 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period was $67.78 per barrel, while the minimum price was $66.29 per barrel.

This week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $65.6 per barrel, which is $0.31 (0.47 percent) less than last week. The highest price totaled $66.53 per barrel, and the lowest was $65.09 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil decreased to an average of $51.69 per barrel, moving downwards by $0.66 (1.26 percent) compared to last week. The highest price for URALS hit $52.46 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $51.10 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price rose by $0.89 (1.36 percent) to $64.57 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $65.51 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $63.83 per barrel.