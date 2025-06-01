Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices


2025-06-01 05:07:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1.​ The average prices of Dated Brent, Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, and Urals (EX NOVO) crude oil decreased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went down by $0.38 (0.56 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $66.91 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period was $67.78 per barrel, while the minimum price was $66.29 per barrel.

This week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $65.6 per barrel, which is $0.31 (0.47 percent) less than last week. The highest price totaled $66.53 per barrel, and the lowest was $65.09 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil decreased to an average of $51.69 per barrel, moving downwards by $0.66 (1.26 percent) compared to last week. The highest price for URALS hit $52.46 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $51.10 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price rose by $0.89 (1.36 percent) to $64.57 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $65.51 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $63.83 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

26.05.2025

27.05.2025

28.05.2025

29.05.2025

30.05.2025

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

-

$66,43

$67,78

$67,15

$66,29

$66,91

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

-

$65,15

$66,53

$65,92

$65,09

$65,67

Urals (EX NOVO)

-

$51,10

$52,46

$51,90

$51,29

$51,69

Dated Brent

-

$64,26

$65,51

$64,70

$63,83

$64,57

Due to the public holiday in the United Kingdom on May 26, no figures were published for that date.

