Azerbaijan's Shusha Hosts International Children's Creative Festival (PHOTO)

2025-06-01 05:07:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Azerbaijan's city of Shusha is hosting an international children's creative festival among schoolchildren of Turkic-speaking peoples, "Shusha - the cultural pearl of the unity of the Turkic peoples", Trend reports.

The festival is organized by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, about 300 schoolchildren from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Hungary are representing the music and dance culture of their countries at the event.













