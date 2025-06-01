Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ombudsman's Office Releases Awareness Video On Children's Rights

2025-06-01 05:07:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of June 1 – International Day for Protection of Children, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, under the initiative of Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, has produced a social awareness video to raise public understanding of children's rights and freedoms and to promote their dignified and active participation in society.

Azernews reports that the video highlights key principles such as the inadmissibility of discrimination against children, the primacy of children's best interests, their right to live and develop in a healthy, safe, and caring environment, and the importance of respecting their views. It also emphasizes the need for collective efforts in protecting and advancing these rights.

The video includes a call for everyone to respect children's rights and actively support initiatives aimed at their protection.

Acknowledgment is extended to partner organizations that contributed to the video by ensuring children's participation, including the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, Neftchi Professional Football Club, the European Azerbaijan School, and the“Together and Healthy” Public Union.

