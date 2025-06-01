Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince

2025-06-01 05:04:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Sunday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah who recently returned to the country after an official visit to Japan.
His Highness the Crown Prince also visited Malaysia where he headed Kuwait's delegation to the Second ASEAN-GCC and First ASEAN-GCC-China summits held in Kuala Lumpur. (end) gta

