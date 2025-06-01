Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian Pres. In Kuwait On Official Visit


2025-06-01 05:04:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and the accompanying delegation arrived to Kuwait, Sunday, on a visit where he would be holding official round of talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The Syrian President and his delegation were received by head of the honorary delegation Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya.
The Syrian delegation includes Foreign Minister Ahmad Al-Shaibani and senior state officials. (end)
