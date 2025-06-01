From Kashmir With Care: The Village Healer Who Never Left

Representational Photo

By Gowher Bhat

Wahibugh is the kind of village where everyone knows each other. It sits in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, surrounded by orchards and green fields. Life moves slowly here, but for Munazir Bashir, most days begin before sunrise.

He runs a small medical lab tucked between homes and shops, easy to miss unless you're looking for it. Inside, a wooden bench holds a few test kits. His tools are neatly placed on a metal tray. There's no sign outside, no receptionist, no rush. Just Munazir, 28, wearing a sweater and calm expression, ready to work.

While many of his friends from college moved to cities or even overseas for higher-paying jobs, Munazir stayed. He has a master's degree in medical laboratory technology. He could've gone anywhere. Instead, he chose to remain in Wahibugh, the village where he grew up.

“I felt it was my duty to stay and do whatever little I could for my community,” he said.“My friends may be earning big incomes elsewhere, but I find a deeper joy in knowing I'm making a difference right here, where I belong.”

He doesn't earn much. His friends often send him photos from their new lives-offices with polished floors, cafes with expensive coffee, beaches on weekends. They ask him why he didn't go with them.

“It's not about earning lakhs or living in a big city,” he tells them.“It's about finding satisfaction in what I do.”

Most of his day is spent outside the lab. People call him when they can't reach a doctor or can't afford a clinic visit. Sometimes it's an elderly man with a fever. Other times it's a young woman needing an injection. He walks to their homes with a small black bag, full of basic medical supplies. He never asks for money.

“I don't do this for recognition,” he said.“It's just that money isn't everything. There's a greater reward in serving others. Social service is a responsibility, not a choice.”

Many in the village say he has become more than a technician. He's someone they rely on when things feel uncertain.

Saima Firdous remembers being scared during her pregnancy. There were tests she couldn't afford, medicines she didn't know how to get.“I was struggling and didn't know how I'd manage the tests and medicines,” she said.“Munazir not only helped me get the tests done but also guided me with kindness. He was there when I needed him most.”

Another resident, Mohammad Ayoub, had severe joint pain that left him unable to walk.“I had no money for a doctor or medicine,” he said.“Munazir saw my pain and immediately helped. He took me to the doctor, paid the consultation fee, and ensured I received proper treatment.”

Munazir never pretends to be a doctor. He follows instructions from local physicians carefully. They trust him because he listens, works with care, and never pushes past his role.

His days are long. Mornings start with preparing the lab. By afternoon, he's usually on the move. In the evening, he gets calls from families worried about loved ones. Some days, he eats dinner late, after checking on patients who couldn't come during the day.

Still, he doesn't complain. When asked what keeps him going, he smiles.

“As long as I can serve my people, I'll keep doing this,” he said.“I may not have much, but I have enough. And that's what matters.”

His work rarely makes news. There are no big headlines, no awards, no social media buzz. But in Wahibugh, people speak his name with respect. Children wave when he walks by. Elders bless him under their breath. He brings medicine, but more than that, he brings comfort.

Even the young people in the village notice. Some say they want to study science, like Munazir. A few have started helping out at the clinic. They talk about staying close to home, of doing something that matters here, not just elsewhere.

In a place where big dreams often lead people away, Munazir's presence reminds them that purpose doesn't always come with applause. Sometimes, it walks softly, house to house, with a medical bag in hand.

The author is a Pulwama-based English language instructor.