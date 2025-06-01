Air India To Launch Daily Bengaluru-Kathmandu Flights

Dhaka: Air India Express will begin operating daily non-stop flights between Bengaluru and Kathmandu starting June 1, further strengthening its international short-haul network.

“The new route builds on our recent expansion into short-haul international leisure destinations such as Bangkok and Phuket,” said Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, in a press release.

The service will depart Bengaluru at 5:05 a.m. and return from Kathmandu at 9:05 a.m. daily.

Bookings are now open via the airline's official website, airindiaexpress, and other major booking platforms. Inaugural fares start at ₹8,000 for Xpress Lite and ₹8,500 for Xpress Value.

The new route also offers seamless one-stop connectivity to Kathmandu via Bengaluru from 20 Indian cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Pune, and Srinagar. Additionally, connections will be available from Abu Dhabi and Dammam.

Air India Express currently operates over 450 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting directly to 31 domestic and international destinations.

