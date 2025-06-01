Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Air India To Launch Daily Bengaluru-Kathmandu Flights


2025-06-01 05:02:20
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Air India Express will begin operating daily non-stop flights between Bengaluru and Kathmandu starting June 1, further strengthening its international short-haul network.

“The new route builds on our recent expansion into short-haul international leisure destinations such as Bangkok and Phuket,” said Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, in a press release.

The service will depart Bengaluru at 5:05 a.m. and return from Kathmandu at 9:05 a.m. daily.

Bookings are now open via the airline's official website, airindiaexpress, and other major booking platforms. Inaugural fares start at ₹8,000 for Xpress Lite and ₹8,500 for Xpress Value.

The new route also offers seamless one-stop connectivity to Kathmandu via Bengaluru from 20 Indian cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Pune, and Srinagar. Additionally, connections will be available from Abu Dhabi and Dammam.

Air India Express currently operates over 450 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting directly to 31 domestic and international destinations.

-B

MENAFN01062025000163011034ID1109621227

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search