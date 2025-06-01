Viral Video: Mother Hits Son's Bike Moments After Asking Him To 'Ride Safe' Netizens Left In Stitches
But just moments later, at a road intersection, irony struck. The son, riding his bike, slowed down-only to be rear-ended by none other than his own mother, who didn't realise he was right in front of her.
The comical family fender-bender was caught on video and is now going viral on social media , much to the Internet's amusement.
“I'm so sorry. Oh my god. Oh my god, Jacob,” the mother reacted.Also Read | 'Make sure the door...': Trump to Macron after viral shoving incident with wife Watch the video here:
The viral video has since garnered over 4.6 million views and a slew of humorous comments.Also Read | Paraglider's viral video may not be as terrifying; here's how AI may have a role Here's how the netizens reacted:
Social media users were left in stitches at the“mother of all ironies”.
“Mom, after hitting him: 'I told you bikes are dangerous',” a user said.
“She didn't say she would drive safe,” joked a user.
Another user said:“Mom: 'Drive safe. Watch out for me'.”
“True definition of 'I brought you in this world and I'll take you out',” quipped a user.
“'Drive safe' that was a threat,” another user laughed.
“At first I thought she was going to hit him while backing out of her parking spot but this is worse, he was directly in front of her lol,” added another user.
However, one netizen found a silver lining to the situation and said,“Maybe she saved his life, maybe something worse was about to happen.”Also Read | Virat Kohli's remark on Musheer Khan sparks debate online, video goes viral
A few social media users were also curious as to why the man stopped in the middle of the road when there was no need.
“Why on earth did you stop? We need to know,” a user asked.
“Why did he not drive? Why did he slow down like that? I can't see it,” asked another user.
A netizen said,“Bikes are dangerous if you ride recklessly, but the most danger is from bad drivers and road rage drivers.”
