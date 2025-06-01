Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann Appointed As Senior Air Staff Officer Of IAF's Western Air Command

2025-06-01 05:01:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann on Sunday took over as Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) of Western Air Command, Indian Air Force, informed the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to the appointment, he was serving as the Director General (Weapon Systems) at Air Headquarters. He is is a recipient of the Presidential awards 'Ati Vishist Seva Medal' and 'Vayu Sena Medal'.

More to come...

