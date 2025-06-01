Saturn Retrograde 2025: How It Affects Cancer, Aquarius, And Gemini

Astrology emphasizes the significance of Saturn. Changes in Saturn's position impact our horoscopes. Recent changes indicate key life alterations for three zodiac signs.

Saturn's retrograde in Gemini's tenth house brings positive business outcomes. New opportunities arise, existing businesses see increased profits, and overall earnings improve significantly.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.