COVID Surge: India Sees 3,000+ Active Cases For First Time In 2 Years, Kerala Hit Hardest

Delhi: For the first time in two years, the number of active COVID cases in India has crossed 3000. 363 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the active total to 3758. Kerala currently has 1400 active cases, with an increase of 64 cases in the past 24 hours. With the resurgence of COVID cases, the central government has increased vigilance. A review meeting will be held today at the Union Health Ministry.

This is the first time since April 2023 that the number of COVID cases in the country has exceeded 3000. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 3758 active cases. 37% of these cases are reported in Kerala, with 1400 active cases. Maharashtra has 485, Delhi 436, and Gujarat 320 active cases. Two COVID-related deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, one of which was in Kerala.

363 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Including Kerala, eight states have reported over 100 cases. The central government is closely monitoring the rising COVID cases. A review meeting will be held today, led by senior officials, to assess the situation. Despite the increase in COVID rates, there is no cause for concern at present. Experts point out that four sub-variants of the Omicron variant are responsible for the current spread.

In light of the increased COVID rates, the central government has issued specific instructions to the states. These instructions include ensuring the availability of necessary beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines. The center has also directed states to conduct genetic testing of samples. Authorities have also advised people with other illnesses to wear masks in public places and while traveling. Unnecessary hospital visits should also be avoided.