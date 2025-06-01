GIFT Nifty Logs All-Time High Monthly Turnover Of $102.35 Billion In May

GIFT Nifty has recorded a new milestone and has added yet another feather in its cap in terms of achieving all-time high monthly turnover of USD 102.35 billion in the month of May 2025.

This significant feat surpasses its previous record of USD 100.93 billion set in April 2025.

This milestone reflects the growing global interest and trust in the GIFT Nifty as a benchmark for India's growth story, a release by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) added.

"We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract," the release added.

The NSE said that the trading turnover on NSE IX has been growing exponentially since the commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023. Since the first day of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 43.28 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of USD 1.93 trillion till May 2025.

NSE IX is an international multi-asset exchange set up at GIFT City on June 5, 2017, and recognised by International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) (). NSE International Exchange holds a dominant market share of over 99 per cent, highlighting extensive leadership in GIFT IFSC.

NSE IX offers a diversified portfolio of products, including Indian Single Stock Derivatives, Index Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, Depository Receipts, and Global Stocks.

The exchange provides a comprehensive range of primary market products, including listing of Equity Shares, SPAC, REITs, InvITs, Depository Receipts, Debt Securities and ESG Debt Securities under the regulatory framework of IFSCA (Listing) Regulations, 2024.

NSE IX and GIFT NIFTY have received part 30 exemption from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) under regulation 30.10 and SEC class relief under Sections 5, 6, 15, or 17A (SEC Act 1934), which enables US customers to participate in derivative contracts listed on NSE IX.