PSG Win Champions League: Kuldeep Yadav's 3-Word Prediction Stuns Fans

Team India and Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav tweeted a prediction for the Champions League title clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday, May 31.

Paris Saint-Germain were crowned European champions with a dominant 5-0 win over Inter Milan to clinch their maiden Champions League title in the club's history. It was PSG's second appearance in a UCL final, having fallen short of winning the prestigious title in 2020 against Bayern Munich. After five years, the French club finally completed its redemption arc, lifting the coveted trophy emphatically.

Paris Saint-Germain were already in a winning position at half-time, with a goal each from Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue in the 12th and 20th minutes, respectively. In the second half of the title clash, Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu added three more goals to PSG's tally to seal a historic 5-0 triumph and end their long wait for European glory in emphatic fashion.

Kuldeep Yadav's prediction goes viral

As football fans were excited for the much-anticipated Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, Kuldeep Yadav shared his prediction of the title clash in Munich.

The Indian spinner took to his X handle and predicted the Champions League final would be one-sided, while not supporting either PSG or Inter Milan.

“One side game.” Kuldeep wrote on X.

Kuldeep Yadav's three-word prediction went viral on social media after the Champions League Final witnessed a one-sided affair, just as he had predicted, as Paris Saint-Germain dismantled Inter Milan to lift their maiden Champions League title. Apart from being a professional cricketer, Kuldeep Yadav is an ardent follower of football and is a big fan of FC Barcelona.

This was not the first time Kuldeep Yadav's football match prediction came true. Ahead of last year's Euro final between Spain and England, the Indian spinner was hesitant to pick the winner but predicted that Spain would win 2-1. And, Kuldeep was spot on as Spain clinched their fourth Euro Cup title by defeating England 2-1 in a thrilling final at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

Paris Saint-Germain joins Marseille

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain became the second French club to clinch the prestigious Champions League title following their dominant victory over Inter Milan in the final. The last time a French club was crowned European Champions was in 1993, when Marseille defeated AC Milan to win the trophy, making PSG's triumph a historic moment for French football after a 30-year gap.

Paris Saint-Germain were not considered favourites to clinch the Champions League title this season after they finished in 15th place in the league stage of the tournament and qualified for the knockout playoffs, where they defeated French club Brest to book their spot in the round of 16. In the round of 16, the Luis Enrique-led side defeated Premier League Champions Liverpool to make it to the quarterfinals, where they defeated Aston Villa for semifinal qualification.

In the semifinal, PSG defeated Premier League side Arsenal to qualify for their first Champions League final in five years. Paris Saint-Germain's remarkable journey from a challenging league stage to lifting the Champions League trophy highlights their resilience and determination to succeed on Europe's biggest stage.