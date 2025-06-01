403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zepto's Food License Suspended In Mumbai Over Serious Hygiene Violations
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business license of Zepto operator Kiranakart Technologies after uncovering major food safety violations at its facility in Dharavi, Mumbai.</p><p>During an inspection, the FDA found widespread non-compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related licensing regulations from 2011. The inspection revealed fungal growth on food items, poor hygiene with products stored near clogged or stagnant water, and failure to maintain appropriate cold storage temperatures.</p><p> </p><p>THINK BEFORE YOU CLICK!Before you place your next online grocery order on #Zepto, read this:@FDA_MAHARASHTRA has immediately suspended Zepto's Mumbai license (Kiranakart Technologies Pvt. Ltd., #Dharavi)! Why? During inspection, they found:🦠 Fungal growth on food💧 Food... twitter/GUCFRBYgnZ</p><p>- नेत्वा धुरी NETWA DHURI (@netwadhuri) June 1, 2025</p><p> </p><h2><strong>Poor and unhygienic storage facility</strong></h2><p>Officials reportedly noted wet and filthy floors, disorganised storage conditions, and food items being stored directly on the floor at the Dharavi facility. Expired products were not clearly separated from those still in date, further raising safety concerns.</p><p>The inspection followed a tip-off from Maharashtra's Minister of State for FDA, Yogesh Kadam. Based on the findings, Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil, Assistant Commissioner (Food), issued an immediate suspension order under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the 2011 Licensing and Registration regulations.</p><p>The suspension will remain in effect until Zepto's facility meets all food safety standards and receives clearance from the licensing authority.</p><p>This development raises serious questions about food safety practices in India's fast-growing quick commerce sector, where speed and convenience are often prioritised over regulatory compliance.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment