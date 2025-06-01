Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aspirants: Know Imdb Ratings Of Hit Web Series

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>The web series 'Aspirants' on Prime Video is a huge hit! It's entertaining and motivational, boasting a 9.2 rating on IMDb, making it one of India's top-rated web series. Let's dive in</strong></p><img><p>OTT platforms offer a variety of web series. While most are crime thrillers, some are comedies and motivational series. 'Aspirants' is one such series making waves.</p><img><p>'Aspirants' is so good it scored a 9.2/10 on IMDb. Its story and cast performances are truly amazing.</p><img><p>'Aspirants' features a fresh cast: Naveen Kasturia, Namita Dubey, Sunny Hinduja, and Shivankit Singh Parihar. Their acting has won hearts.</p><img><p>Season 1 of 'Aspirants' streamed on Prime Video in 2021, portraying the struggles of UPSC aspirants brilliantly.</p><img><p>'Aspirants' follows four UPSC prep friends who drift apart. Season 2 aired in 2023, and fans await Season 3.</p><img><p>Both seasons of 'Aspirants' were super hits, thanks to the well-crafted and motivational story. It inspired many.</p>

