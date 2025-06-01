Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand's Opal Suchata Wins Miss World 2025 Makes History In Hyderabad!

2025-06-01 05:01:03
Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri made history by winning the Miss World 2025 crown in Hyderabad, ending her nation's 72-year wait. An emotional Opal said she couldn't believe it at first, calling the win 'unreal.' She dedicated the victory to her people, her family, and her country. Thailand now celebrates its first-ever Miss World title with pride and joy.

