Dembele To Yamal: Players Likely To Win Ballon D'or 2025 After PSG Thrash Inter Milan In UCL Final

The 2025 Ballon d'Or race is heating up, with Dembele leading after PSG's Champions League triumph. However, several contenders like Martinez, and Raphinha remain strong competitors, making the award's destination uncertain.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony is set to take place on September 22, 2025, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, where the best male footballer of the 2024-25 season will be crowned. With no major international tournaments this season, club performance will be the key factor in determining the winner and let's look at the top contenders.

Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain's historic 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final has catapulted Ousmane Dembele to the top of the betting market for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award. The 28-year-old Frenchman has had an incredible season, scoring 33 goals and providing 15 assists in 49 matches across all competitions for PSG.

Lautaro Martínez

Lautaro Martínez, the 27-year-old striker from Inter Milan, has led his team to the Champions League final and has been a consistent top scorer in Italy, with 22 goals and 7 assists. However, his lack of European success this season may hold him back.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah, the 32-year-old forward from Liverpool, has been instrumental in his team's Premier League title win, finishing as the league's top scorer with 29 goals. However, Liverpool's early exit from the Champions League may hurt his chances.

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old winger from Barcelona, has had a breakthrough season, contributing 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 games. His creativity, consistency, and major role in Barcelona's domestic treble make him one of the strongest candidates.

Raphinha

The 28-year-old winger has played a major role in his team's treble-winning season, delivering 34 goals and 25 assists in all competitions. His impressive numbers and silverware make him one of Europe's best performers.

Who will win?

In the current scenario, it is between Dembele, Raphinha and Yamal for the top prize. Dembele could emerge the winner as the votes for Raphinha and Yamal, both Barcelona players, will likely split. Also, Yamal being young, people might be willing to give the older guys a chance of winning the coveted prize.