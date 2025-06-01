Rajpal Yadav Refutes Nepotism In Bollywood, Says Legends Like SRK And Akshay Prove Otherwise

Rajpal Yadav On Nepotism : The debate on nepotism in Bollywood has been going on for years. Established artists deny it, while those struggling to find work attribute it to favoritism towards star kids. Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav has given his candid opinion on this issue.

Citing SRK, Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra

Rajpal Yadav said that an actor's success depends on their talent. In an interview with ANI, Rajpal said that connections can get you an initial break in Bollywood, but after that, it's your talent that sustains you. He further added that there is no nepotism in the industry. "I want to speak very honestly. If there was nepotism, how would Shahrukh Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Johnny Lever, Sanjeev Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra have made it?"

Star Kids Might Get Debut Movies, But the Journey Ahead Isn't Easy

"No one in my family told me to join Bollywood or theatre...it came from within me and I told my children the same...no one can make anyone's life in any game or cinema...so if the true and good person inside you tells you that you are capable of doing it, then do it, otherwise I can push you, but I can't save you from the repercussions after the push." He said that it is possible to get opportunities initially because of parents, but it does not guarantee success.

Rajpal Yadav Couldn't Make Anyone From His Family a Hero

"I have been acting for 38 years now. And I have at least 200 relatives. I couldn't get them work here. It's blessings, hard work. Ultimately, the audience decides."

Rajpal first grabbed attention in Ram Gopal Varma's Jungle, released in 2000. After this, he created a tremendous image among the audience with his comic acting.