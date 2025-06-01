403
Fragile Industrial Confidence Emerges In Brazil Amid Record Borrowing Costs, Regional Splits
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's industrial sector registered cautious optimism in May 2025 as the National Confederation of Industry (CNI ) reported a slight uptick in business confidence.
The Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index (ICEI) rose to 48.9 from April's 48, marking its first improvement in five months but remaining below the critical 50-point threshold that separates pessimism from optimism.
The marginal gain reflects tentative stabilization after April's 48-point reading-the lowest since July 2020.
Three sectors crossed into optimistic territory: printing/reproduction (+5.8 points to 52.6), miscellaneous products (+2.5 to 51.6), and electrical machinery (+0.7 to 50.2).
Conversely, biofuels (-2.5), footwear (-3.3), and automotive vehicles (-3.9) slid into pessimism.
Large enterprises edged into optimism (50.5 points), while small (47.3) and medium-sized (48.1) firms stayed pessimistic.
Fragile Industrial Confidence Emerges in Brazil Amid Record Borrowing Costs, Regional Splits
Regionally, the Northeast led with 51.7 points, while the Southeast lagged at 47.7.
The uptick coincides with a weaker Brazilian real and modest economic signals, though 14.75% interest rates and global trade uncertainties persist.
CNI's survey of 1,800 firms revealed improved six-month business expectations (51.3 from 50.7) and economic outlooks (42.5 from 41.1).
Current assessments also strengthened, with company-specific confidence rising to 47.3 from 46.6 and economic sentiment jumping to 37.3 from 34.8.
Claudia Perdigão, CNI's industry policy head, noted low confidence stifles investment and innovation.“When uncertainty dominates, projects stall,” she said.
The data underscores Brazil's uneven recovery: large firms benefit from export opportunities, while smaller ones grapple with credit access and domestic demand.
Industrial output accounts for 21% of GDP, making sentiment shifts critical for broader economic health.
Persistent challenges-high borrowing costs, skill shortages, and infrastructure gaps-keep confidence volatile.
With inflation at 5.57% and GDP growth slowing, industrial trends will likely dictate Brazil's economic trajectory through 2025.
