Brazilian Triathlete Miguel Hidalgo Secures Historic World Championship Victory In Sardinia
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Miguel Hidalgo became the first Brazilian athlete to win a World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) gold medal, dominating the Alghero event on May 31 with a time of 1:44:05.
The 25-year-old outpaced Australia's Matthew Hauser by 28 seconds and France's Leo Bergere by 1:04 in a race comprising a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride, and 10km run.
His victory, confirmed by World Triathlon officials, marks a breakthrough for Brazil in a sport traditionally dominated by European, North American, and Australian athletes.
Hidalgo's strategy hinged on a decisive bike breakaway alongside Bergere and Hauser, creating a 90-second gap over the chase group.
He then delivered a blistering 30:09 run-the fastest of the day-to secure the win.
This performance earned him 1,000 points, elevating him to second place in the 2025 WTCS standings with 2,227.45 points, trailing Hauser's 2,618.75.
Brazilian Triathlete Miguel Hidalgo Secures Historic World Championship Victory in Sardinia
Two weeks earlier, Hidalgo claimed bronze in Yokohama, demonstrating consistency ahead of September's championship finals.
The Alghero course tested athletes with Mediterranean currents, a technical nine-lap bike route through Sardinia's coastal hills, and a four-loop run along Alghero's streets.
Hauser acknowledged post-race that Hidalgo's early run surge made catching him“impossible,” while Bergere credited teamwork during the bike segment for enabling the podium finish.
For Brazilian sports, Hidalgo's win signals growing competitiveness in endurance disciplines.
Coach Marcelo Ortiz called it the culmination of“decades of daily work,” reflecting investments in athlete development.
The result could attract sponsorship and inspire younger athletes in a nation better known for soccer.
Hidalgo's rise mirrors Kenya's disruption of long-distance running decades ago, challenging established triathlon powerhouses.
With three races remaining, his focus now shifts to closing the 391-point gap to Hauser.
The next WTCS event in Hamburg on July 12 will test whether Brazil's triathlon momentum can translate into a sustained title challenge.
Brazilian Triathlete Miguel Hidalgo Secures Historic World Championship Victory in Sardinia
