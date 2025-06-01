403
Ukrainian influencer under multiple criminal investigations
(MENAFN) Anna Alkhim, a Ukrainian social media influencer with over 250,000 Instagram followers, is under multiple criminal investigations, including treason, after a video showed her rolling her eyes when asked to sing in Ukrainian. MP Natalya Pipa confirmed the inquiries and said lawmakers had urged police to act. Alkhim is also accused of inciting hatred and threatening a government official.
Pipa warned parents to monitor the influencers their children follow, especially those spreading harmful messages against Ukraine. Known legally as Anna Buryachenko, Alkhim has a history of controversies, often spotlighted in celebrity news, and has faced nationalist criticism for alleged anti-Ukrainian behavior.
In past interviews, she praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and dismissed many Ukrainian songs as “garbage.” In 2024, she posted a video featuring a Russian song playing over billboards honoring Ukraine’s fallen soldiers. The treason investigation reportedly centers on a 2023 incident where Alkhim named two hospitals in her hometown Dnepr treating wounded Ukrainian soldiers just before a suspected Russian attack. Critics accused her of leaking sensitive information, which she denied, claiming the hospitals’ military role was publicly known and that she was being unfairly targeted.
The recent controversy erupted after a video surfaced showing her reacting dismissively when asked to sing in Ukrainian during a private event. Nationalist figures called for punishment, and Pipa demanded a strong government response. Alkhim appears to have left Ukraine but remains defiant despite increasing pressure.
