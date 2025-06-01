403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Intense Storm Hits Egypt’s Alexandria
(MENAFN) The coastal city of Alexandria in northern Egypt experienced an abrupt onslaught of extreme weather conditions on Saturday.
The violent storm, marked by powerful gusts, intense thunderstorms, and hail showers, led local officials to announce a state of emergency and postpone school examinations.
In a formal announcement, the Alexandria Governorate noted extensive disturbances throughout the city.
The storm uprooted trees, damaged street infrastructure, and caused flooding on several major roads. Response units were dispatched to clear debris and pump out water in an effort to reestablish routine operations.
Clips shared across social media platforms revealed inundated streets, flashes of lightning, fallen power lines, wrecked cars, and heavy rain, sparking alarm among the population.
Mahmoud Shaheen, the head of forecasting and early warning at Egypt’s Meteorological Authority, linked the event to a low-pressure weather system that led to a drop in temperatures and generated low-lying thunderclouds.
He called it a rapidly advancing storm front, while dismissing any connection to destructive cyclones.
According to Shaheen, such meteorological events are customary during winter and spring, but the severity of this particular storm was intensified by sudden downward airflows and clouds forming at lower elevations.
Governor Ahmed Khaled Hassan Saeed instructed all municipal departments to remain on maximum alert and told public transport agencies to boost bus operations to support students heading to exam centers.
To ensure student safety and give emergency workers time to remove hazards, he also rescheduled middle school exams by delaying them one hour.
The violent storm, marked by powerful gusts, intense thunderstorms, and hail showers, led local officials to announce a state of emergency and postpone school examinations.
In a formal announcement, the Alexandria Governorate noted extensive disturbances throughout the city.
The storm uprooted trees, damaged street infrastructure, and caused flooding on several major roads. Response units were dispatched to clear debris and pump out water in an effort to reestablish routine operations.
Clips shared across social media platforms revealed inundated streets, flashes of lightning, fallen power lines, wrecked cars, and heavy rain, sparking alarm among the population.
Mahmoud Shaheen, the head of forecasting and early warning at Egypt’s Meteorological Authority, linked the event to a low-pressure weather system that led to a drop in temperatures and generated low-lying thunderclouds.
He called it a rapidly advancing storm front, while dismissing any connection to destructive cyclones.
According to Shaheen, such meteorological events are customary during winter and spring, but the severity of this particular storm was intensified by sudden downward airflows and clouds forming at lower elevations.
Governor Ahmed Khaled Hassan Saeed instructed all municipal departments to remain on maximum alert and told public transport agencies to boost bus operations to support students heading to exam centers.
To ensure student safety and give emergency workers time to remove hazards, he also rescheduled middle school exams by delaying them one hour.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment