French Interior Minister Faces Criticism
(MENAFN) French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau is under fire following his characterization of Paris Saint-Germain supporters as “barbarians” during their Champions League celebrations.
His remarks came after PSG secured a commanding 5-0 win against Italy’s Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final, igniting jubilant reactions throughout the country.
In the aftermath of the match, law enforcement apprehended 131 individuals across France, according to a news agency, citing information from the Paris Police Department.
The celebrations also saw two cars set ablaze and a shop ransacked. In the southeastern city of Grenoble, three people were hurt when a driver veered into a crowd, as reported by a broadcaster.
Retailleau posted on X that while genuine supporters enjoyed the event, “some barbarians took to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke law enforcement.”
He stated that he had directed security personnel to act decisively in managing the disturbances. “
It is intolerable that we cannot even celebrate without fearing the savagery of a minority of thugs who respect nothing,” he added.
The Interior Minister’s choice of language prompted a wave of criticism from political rivals.
Antoine Léaument, a representative of the left-wing France Unbowed party, denounced the use of excessive tear gas near the Madeleine metro station—one of the few stations open near the Champs-Élysées where many fans had gathered.
“Preventing people from celebrating victory on the Champs-Élysées, is that the plan? The barbarian is at Beauvau,” he remarked, alluding to the location of the Interior Ministry.
