Some Dubai Residents Save Up To Dh800 With 3-Day Super Sale Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Some Dubai residents saved up to Dh800 on their purchases during the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) which offered up to 90 per cent discounts this weekend. For others, it was the perfect time to finish off their Eid shopping .

“Our fridge has been having issues for a month, and we were considering buying a new one,” said Dubai resident Mohammed Ashraf.“When we heard of the 3-day super sale, we knew that it was the perfect time to buy. We did our research online on Friday and looked at various offers. We zeroed in the ones we wanted and bought the fridge on Saturday. We saved Dh800 on our purchase and we were quite happy with it.”

According to Mohammed, he saw huge crowds everywhere in the mall.“We went to Deira City Centre by around 11am on Saturday,” he said.“When we arrived, we got parking fairly easily. But as we finished our shopping and we were preparing to leave, almost all the shops were crowded. Many brands were giving very attractive discounts. My wife also bought some shoes for 50 per cent discount.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Highly anticipated

The 3DSS from May 30 to June 1 is offering massive discounts at over 500 of the biggest local and international brands in the UAE. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), it also gives shoppers the chance to win cashback and prizes.

“It is one of Dubai's most highly anticipated retail moments, bringing together the season's biggest-ever discounts of up to 90 per cent off just in time for Eid Al Adha,” said Mohamad Feras, AVP Retail & Strategic Alliances at DFRE.“Shoppers can take advantage of exceptional savings at more than 500 top brands spanning over 2,500 outlets across all major categories like fashion, beauty, electronics, homeware, and more. Whether they're shopping for Eid gifts, updating their wardrobes, or simply enjoying a day out with the family, 3DSS promises something for everyone.”

Eid shopping

For another Dubai resident, Mehnaz Anshah, the 3DSS was the perfect opportunity to finish her Eid shopping. She bought clothes for her children and Eid gifts on Saturday.“When I heard about the sale, I knew it was an opportunity to get my shopping done,” she said.“The mall was crowded and the shops were incredibly busy. However, in one hour, we managed to find clothes for both my daughters, which I considered quite an achievement considering how busy it was.”

She added that she also used the opportunity to shop for some gifts and other necessary items for Eid Al Adha .“I think the timing of the sale was great,” she said.“I am sure a lot of people would have also taken the opportunity to finish off their summer vacation shopping.”