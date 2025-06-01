UAE Summer: Prioritise Hydration, Wear Light, Breathable Clothing, Warn Doctors

As temperatures currently hover above 45°C , doctors in the UAE are witnessing a significant increase in patients presenting with health issues, particularly among those with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and migraines.

They advise residents to prioritise hydration, wear light and breathable clothing, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities .

Dr Abner Rivas Abejo, specialist internal medicine at International Modern Hospital (IMH)-Dubai, told Khaleej Times:“We're seeing more patients with signs of dehydration , including fatigue, dry mouth, light-headedness, and in more serious cases, electrolyte imbalances.

“Diabetic patients are particularly at risk, as dehydration can impact blood glucose control and kidney function,” the Filipino doctor noted, warning:“For hypertensive patients, extreme heat can cause the blood vessels to expand, leading to fluctuations in blood pressure. This can result in dizziness, fatigue, and even an increased risk of cardiovascular events if not properly managed.”

Migraine, sunburn and heat rash

Those who suffer from migraines are also especially vulnerable during hot summer weather . The combination of intense sunlight, dehydration, and heat stress can easily trigger severe migraine attacks.

Dr Renuka Ramasamy, a specialist in family medicine at IMH-Dubai, explained extreme heat can lead to vasodilation, which causes fluctuations in blood pressure and increases the risk of dizziness or fainting. In some cases, this can worsen migraine episodes.

“We've also seen an uptick in cases of sunburn and heat rash, particularly among individuals who spend prolonged periods outdoors without adequate protection or hydration. Dehydration is a major concern - it not only impacts physical wellbeing but can also impair concentration and exacerbate existing medical conditions,” she added.

Eye irritation and blurred vision

Specialist ophthalmologist Dr Afraa Salman, meanwhile, advised residents to take care of their eyes. She said:“We're seeing more cases related to eye discomfort due to high UV exposure, dryness, and increased risk of conjunctivitis.

“The intense sunlight, combined with dust and dehydration, leads to eye irritation, redness, and in some cases, blurred vision. People who wear contact lenses may feel more discomfort as well. For those with existing eye conditions - such as dry eye syndrome, allergies, or post-surgery healing - extreme heat can aggravate symptoms,” noted Dr Salman

“There is also a drawback to prolonged exposure to air conditioning as lack of hydration can further disrupt the tear film that protects the eyes,” she added.

“We recommend using high-quality UV-protective sunglasses, staying well-hydrated, and avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours. If you experience eye pain, sensitivity to light, or persistent redness, it's important to consult an eye specialist promptly,” Dr Salman underlined.



