Media reports restoration strategy for Asia’s greatest slum encounters fury of nationals
(MENAFN) A major redevelopment initiative for Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum located in Mumbai, is facing strong resistance from local residents, according to the Indian Express. The $11 billion plan, recently approved by the Maharashtra state government, seeks to transform the sprawling 250-hectare area by constructing around 60,000 residential units and over 13,000 commercial spaces for qualifying residents. The full project is expected to take up to seven years to complete.
Despite its ambitious goals, the proposal has stirred controversy, with Dharavi residents voicing objections over eligibility criteria. Critics argue that only individuals living on ground-floor units are being considered for rehousing, excluding a large number of tenants who live on upper floors.
Rajendra Korde, president of the Dharavi Redevelopment Samiti, highlighted that while there are more than 100,000 ground-floor structures, an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 residents occupy second and third floors, many of whom may be left out of the resettlement plan. The government estimates Dharavi’s population at over 600,000.
The Dharavi Redevelopment Plan (DRP) is a public-private partnership between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group, a major Indian conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani. Since taking charge of the project, DRP has been conducting surveys to identify those eligible for new housing and business units.
The master plan outlines the construction of 72,000 housing and commercial units on 47.2 hectares and aims to retain Dharavi’s status as a major hub for small industries. Despite being labeled a slum, Dharavi is home to a thriving informal economy with key sectors including leather, textiles, and recycling.
To protect this unique economic fabric, the Chief Minister’s Office emphasized that the redevelopment would incorporate dedicated industrial clusters for garments, pottery, leather, food production, and recycling. Additionally, efforts will be made to enhance transportation and connectivity within the upgraded area.
