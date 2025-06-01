403
French Interior Minister Sparks Outrage for Labeling Fans as “Barbarians”
(MENAFN) French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has ignited controversy after branding supporters of Paris Saint-Germain celebrating the club’s UEFA Champions League triumph as “barbarians.”
Following PSG’s dominant 5-0 win over Italy’s Inter Milan in the Champions League final, celebrations erupted across France, quickly turning disorderly.
According to a French newspaper, which cited the Paris Police Department, authorities detained 131 individuals nationwide in connection with post-match disturbances. The unrest included two vehicles being torched and a retail outlet looted.
In Grenoble, three pedestrians suffered injuries when a driver lost control and crashed into a crowd, as reported by a French broadcaster.
On the social platform X, Retailleau distinguished genuine fans from those he called “barbarians,” stating, “some barbarians took to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke law enforcement.” He added that he had ordered security forces to take strong action against the chaos.
“It is intolerable that we cannot even celebrate without fearing the savagery of a minority of thugs who respect nothing,” Retailleau emphasized.
His choice of words triggered strong backlash from opposition politicians.
Antoine Leaument, representing the far-left France Unbowed party, condemned the heavy use of tear gas at the Madeleine metro station near the Champs-Élysées, where fans had gathered. “Preventing people from celebrating victory on the Champs-Élysées, is that the plan? The barbarian is at Beauvau,” he remarked, referencing a public square.
Alexis Corbiere, another opposition lawmaker, criticized Retailleau’s language as unbefitting of a Republican interior minister. “We must reject the violence of those who want to spoil the celebration, but why use this kind of language: 'barbarian,' 'savage,' meaning foreigner and almost animal?” he said. “Even when people are happy, this man is full of hatred."
Thomas Portes from France Unbowed accused Retailleau of racism in a post on X: "We may have political disagreements, but the word ‘barbarian’ has no place coming from the mouth of the Interior Minister. Bruno Retailleau confirms tonight that he is a racist Interior Minister.”
