Haidan Claims Al Shaqab Champions Title As National League Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mohammed Saeed Haidan clinched the overall Al Shaqab Champions (130–140cm) title as the Al Shaqab National Show Jumping League concluded in thrilling fashion.

Riding Viahipi d'Auzay, Haidan secured second place in the third and final round yesterday, boosting his total to 105 points to claim top honours at Al Shaqab's Longines Indoor Arena.

Thorsten Wittenberg finished second overall after placing third in the final round aboard Casallino 12. Khaled Aleid, who won the concluding round on Q Sahel, secured third place overall with a total of 94 points.

In the Youth Champions (125–135cm) category, Abdulaziz Fahad Aleid claimed the overall title with 101 points. Khalid Al Hadi followed with 95 points, while Saad Ahmed Al Saad finished third with 91 points.

Meanwhile, Haya Khalid Al Hitmi was crowned Junior Champion (115–125cm), earning 97 points to edge out Ibrahim Khalid Al Kuwari by just two points. Fahad Jassim Al Thani secured third place with 93 points.

Haya Khalid Al Hitmi (centre) was crowned Junior Champion while Ibrahim Khalid Al Kuwari (left) and Fahad Jassim Al Thani claimed second and third places respectively.

Al Kuwari, riding Just In Time, won the final round yesterday. Haya, aboard Murdoc, finished second, while Al Thani claimed third place on Hazel de Luxe.

Al Attiyah clinches 17th Jordan Rally win, Al Kuwari third

Read Also

In the Amateur Class (90–100cm), Mohammed Salem Al Naemi topped the standings with 77 points to be named overall champion.

Joud Bassam El Aker (74 points) and Ali Abdulla Al Muhannadi (70 points) rounded out the podium.

Mohammed Faisal Al Marri emerged as the Future Champions (105–115cm) winner, amassing 98 points. Ahmed Ali Jaber took second place with 87 points, while Hadi Mansour Al Shahwani placed third with 86 points.

In the team competition, Al Adeed secured top spot in the league standings, followed by Farhoud and Faraa.

Earlier, in the first event of the final day, Nasser Hamad Al Thani riding Coco Chanel SB delivered a flawless performance to win the Introductory Class 2 (60cm) with a time of 60.92 seconds.

Salha Khalid Obaidli aboard Tinkerbell closely followed, finishing second in 61.12 seconds, while Meshael Mohammed Al Thani on Lancome Paris secured third place.

Alanoud Rashid Al Shahwani (Moreade Fee B), Asmaa Ahmad Al Sulaiti (Tinkerbell), and Fahad Mohammed Al Sulaiti (Chapuisat) completed the top six.