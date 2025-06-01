Celebrate Eid At Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North & Meryal Waterpark

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This Eid Al Adha, guests are invited to celebrate at Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North and Meryal Waterpark, with a line-up of engaging entertainment, cultural experiences, and family attractions for all ages.

At the hotel, the Eid holidays will be filled with vibrant performances and activities.

Live Music: International bands at Brasserie De La Mer and Diego Jun Steakhouse; Arabic band at Turquoise; and Traditional Oud in the hotel lobby

Family-Friendly Entertainment: 360° camera booth in the lobby; Henna and face painting stations, Kids' Zone in Ballroom 1+2, with arcade games, inflatables, and live shows.

At Meryal Waterpark, guests can enjoy exciting Eid offers and traditional experiences.

Eid Online Ticket Offer: QR260 for adults and QR225 for juniors (1.22m or below). Offer available exclusively online, giving access to record-breaking slides and thrilling rides.

Cultural Tent Activities daily from 12pm to 4pm, Henna art, Oud performances, Arabic coffee service, falcon display for memorable photo moments. Whether enjoying live music and cultural traditions or diving into waterpark adventures, Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North and Meryal Waterpark offer the perfect Eid celebration.

Terms & Conditions: Waterpark ticket offer valid online only; Juniors: height 1.22m or below; General park terms apply.