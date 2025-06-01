403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India states in discussions with Pakistan ‘terrorism and dialogue cannot go together’
(MENAFN) India has reiterated its firm position that dialogue with Pakistan cannot proceed while terrorism persists. This came in response to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent statement expressing Islamabad’s readiness for talks with New Delhi.
During a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India's stance remains unchanged. He stated that any future discussions with Pakistan must begin with the extradition of individuals on India’s wanted terrorist list, which was handed to Islamabad years ago.
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reinforced this view on Friday, demanding that Pakistan hand over Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed—leaders of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), respectively. Both individuals are on India’s list of designated terrorists and are also listed under the UN’s 1267 ISIL and Al-Qaeda Sanctions regime.
“If Pakistan is genuinely interested in peace, it should dismantle the terrorist infrastructure operating on its soil,” Singh stated.
At a recent summit in Azerbaijan with Turkish and Azerbaijani leaders, Prime Minister Sharif said Pakistan seeks peace in the region and is open to dialogue with India, especially regarding the Kashmir issue, which has been a flashpoint between the two countries since 1947. Sharif added that if India sincerely wants to discuss counterterrorism, Pakistan is open to such talks.
In response, Jaiswal reaffirmed that Kashmir is an internal matter and any resolution must begin with Pakistan vacating the territory it currently holds, which India considers illegal occupation.
These exchanges follow recent military escalations after a deadly April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. India blamed the attack on a Pakistan-backed group and responded by striking what it described as terrorist camps across the border. Pakistan denied involvement, accused India of targeting civilians, and retaliated with strikes on Indian military positions.
A short but intense period of hostilities ensued, culminating in a ceasefire agreement on May 10.
During a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India's stance remains unchanged. He stated that any future discussions with Pakistan must begin with the extradition of individuals on India’s wanted terrorist list, which was handed to Islamabad years ago.
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reinforced this view on Friday, demanding that Pakistan hand over Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed—leaders of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), respectively. Both individuals are on India’s list of designated terrorists and are also listed under the UN’s 1267 ISIL and Al-Qaeda Sanctions regime.
“If Pakistan is genuinely interested in peace, it should dismantle the terrorist infrastructure operating on its soil,” Singh stated.
At a recent summit in Azerbaijan with Turkish and Azerbaijani leaders, Prime Minister Sharif said Pakistan seeks peace in the region and is open to dialogue with India, especially regarding the Kashmir issue, which has been a flashpoint between the two countries since 1947. Sharif added that if India sincerely wants to discuss counterterrorism, Pakistan is open to such talks.
In response, Jaiswal reaffirmed that Kashmir is an internal matter and any resolution must begin with Pakistan vacating the territory it currently holds, which India considers illegal occupation.
These exchanges follow recent military escalations after a deadly April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. India blamed the attack on a Pakistan-backed group and responded by striking what it described as terrorist camps across the border. Pakistan denied involvement, accused India of targeting civilians, and retaliated with strikes on Indian military positions.
A short but intense period of hostilities ensued, culminating in a ceasefire agreement on May 10.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment