Moscow suspects Macron’s obligation to Ukraine peace
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed skepticism over French President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to the Ukraine peace process, following reports that French nationals are involved in combat operations alongside Ukrainian forces. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Macron’s stance in a Telegram post on Friday, referencing a recent France Info article about a Ukrainian special unit called the "International Revenge" tactical group, which reportedly includes both French civilians and military personnel.
Zakharova noted that the report surprised many French citizens, as it revealed that some of their compatriots are already actively fighting for Ukraine. She accused the group of promoting neo-Nazi ideology, highlighting the use of skull symbols, dark motifs, and the Latin phrase "Memento Audere Semper" ("Remember to dare always")—a slogan linked to Italian fascist Gabriele D’Annunzio and World War-era naval forces.
“These French neo-fascists don’t even try to conceal their goals,” Zakharova stated, alleging that members have openly expressed a desire to fight Russians without hesitation and look forward to facing Russia in battle.
The revelations, she argued, undermine Macron’s statements on seeking peace in Ukraine. France has contributed over €3.7 billion ($4.1 billion) in military aid to Ukraine since the conflict escalated in early 2022, according to the Kiel Institute.
Earlier this year, Macron suggested deploying French troops to Ukraine as part of a post-ceasefire stabilization force, a proposal made alongside the UK. The idea prompted anti-NATO demonstrations in Paris. Moscow continues to oppose any NATO presence in Ukraine, blaming the alliance's expansion for fueling the conflict.
Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian officials resumed direct talks in Istanbul on May 16—the first such engagement since 2022. The meeting resulted in the largest prisoner swap so far and a mutual agreement to prepare proposals for follow-up discussions scheduled for June 2.
