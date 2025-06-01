403
Child's Body Found In The Changuinola River Investigation Underway To Determine If The Child Belongs To A Canadian Father -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Authorities confirmed the lifeless body of a child found on Saturday night May 31 on the banks of the Changuinola River, in the province of Bocas del Toro. The discovery comes after several investigations conducted by the Specialized Missing Persons Unit. On May 21, two children were reported missing along with their father, Ghussan Zafar, a 31-year-old Canadian citizen. They are a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old boy.
